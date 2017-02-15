Prince Edward is in line for its fourth winter storm in eight days on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, but not for Kings County, which escapes with a special weather statement.

The forecast is for 25 centimetres of snow in Prince and Queens counties, but only 10 centimetres in Kings.

That's on top of 82 centimetres of snow that has already fallen at Charlottetown Airport this month.

The storm is expected to start about 2 a.m.

"The winds will begin to ramp up near sunrise on Thursday, we could see some gusts near 70 km/h," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

"The heaviest snow will fall from the mid-morning until mid-afternoon."

There will be reduced visibility in blowing snow. Confederation Bridge has issued a wind warning advisory starting at 5 a.m.

The storm is expected to move out late Thursday afternoon

Flurries are expected to continue into Friday, but following that Environment Canada is forecasting four straight days without a flake of snow.

So far in February, the longest stretch without snow has been two days.