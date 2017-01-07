Parts of P.E.I. could get up to 40 centimetres of snow this weekend, says Environment Canada.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for all of P.E.I. saying "hazardous winter conditions are expected."

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are forecasted over western area parts of the Island and 30 to 40 centimetres elsewhere, it said.

Snow, at times heavy, will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Strong northeasterly winds will develop by Sunday morning resulting in blowing snow and poor visibility, the weather service said.