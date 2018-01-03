With a major winter storm expected to hit P.E.I. Thursday, Islanders should be aware of what they need to do in order to be prepared for an emergency.

"The first thing we want people to do is be paying attention to Environment Canada and listening to the warnings and updates on the storm," said Tanya Mullally, provincial emergency management co-ordinator

"If you have to be out over the next 36 hours think about that, plan it strategically. Make sure you know when the weather is going to be happening … make sure you're in a safe place."

Mullally said a storm surge is possible Thursday night, so people who live in coastal areas that might be affected should make sure items around their home are secure.

Your emergency preparedness kit

The P.E.I. government has published a guide to preparing for emergencies, including specialized information for taking care of pets, for people who live alone, and those with special health needs.

Your emergency kit should include supplies for three days for everyone in your house. The basic supplies would include:

At least six litres of water per person. Replace every year.

Food that won't spoil. Canned food, energy bars, dried foods.

A manual can opener.

Crank or battery-powered lights.

Crank or batter-operated radio.

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Your vehicle should also have an emergency kit, with the following:

Blanket.

Candle in a deep can and matches.

Extra clothing and shoes.

First aid kit with seatbelt cutter.

Crank or battery-operated light.

Food that won't spoil.

List of contact numbers.

Crank or battery operated radio.

Small shovel, scraper and snowbrush.

Warning light or road flares.

Water.

Whistle.

Your emergency kits should include any special material, such as prescriptions or infant formula, that your family or pets might need.

You can read the whole emergency preparedness guide here.