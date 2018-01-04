The year's first storm hit Prince Edward Island on Thursday and the severe weather forced the closure of many public services and businesses.

Here are some scenes from around the Island.

Charlottetown storm Jan. 4, 2018

Pedestrians had high winds and blowing snow to contend with on Thursday afternoon as many public services closed early for the day. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Charlottetown storm Jan. 4, 2018

Snow plows were kept busy on Thursday as P.E.I. was expected to get upward of 20 cm of snow. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Charlottetown storm Jan. 4, 2018

Charlottetown is viewed from the Hillsborough Bridge on Jan. 4, 2018. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Charlottetown storm Jan. 4, 2018

Just after 4:30 p.m., RCMP advised Islanders to stay off the roads. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Charlottetown storm Jan. 4, 2018

Side roads were quite icy on Thursday afternoon as the storm hit the Island. (Sally Pitt/CBC)