The year's first storm hit Prince Edward Island on Thursday and the severe weather forced the closure of many public services and businesses.
Here are some scenes from around the Island.
Lots of ice in Charlottetown Harbour and in the strait.—
@SeaEagleAv
Enjoying the view from above!!! pic.twitter.com/Z2cwA5mazv
Here we go. pic.twitter.com/h0d5KzZoPX—
@JayScotland
Near Cardigan. Went from fine to stormy. No in-between. pic.twitter.com/k24BV76b9D—
@mudlanegoldens
It was an interesting day in the office as winter storm, wind and storm surge warnings were issued for the Maritime provinces. Stay warm and everybody get home safe. #PEIStorm #WeatherBomb @JayScotland pic.twitter.com/zs6PYc2BIY—
@CBCJRobertson
A storm day in the life of Prince Edward Island: 8 am to 5 pm.#pei #Canada #ATLstorm #Stormhour pic.twitter.com/gUap6wiSbx—
@DrummerBoy2112
Lots of snow on the BBQ at Charlottetown also note snow sticking to power poles winds continue to pick up this evening big problems power outages very likely #pestorm pic taken by @AshleighBee pic.twitter.com/8gXtzdQivD—
@HouckisPokise
