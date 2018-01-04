The year's first storm hit Prince Edward Island on Thursday and the severe weather forced the closure of many public services and businesses.

Here are some scenes from around the Island.

Pedestrians had high winds and blowing snow to contend with on Thursday afternoon as many public services closed early for the day. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Snow plows were kept busy on Thursday as P.E.I. was expected to get upward of 20 cm of snow. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Lots of ice in Charlottetown Harbour and in the strait.

Enjoying the view from above!!! pic.twitter.com/Z2cwA5mazv — @SeaEagleAv

Near Cardigan. Went from fine to stormy. No in-between. pic.twitter.com/k24BV76b9D — @mudlanegoldens

It was an interesting day in the office as winter storm, wind and storm surge warnings were issued for the Maritime provinces. Stay warm and everybody get home safe. #PEIStorm #WeatherBomb @JayScotland pic.twitter.com/zs6PYc2BIY — @CBCJRobertson

A storm day in the life of Prince Edward Island: 8 am to 5 pm.#pei #Canada #ATLstorm #Stormhour pic.twitter.com/gUap6wiSbx — @DrummerBoy2112

Lots of snow on the BBQ at Charlottetown also note snow sticking to power poles winds continue to pick up this evening big problems power outages very likely #pestorm pic taken by @AshleighBee pic.twitter.com/8gXtzdQivD — @HouckisPokise

Charlottetown is viewed from the Hillsborough Bridge on Jan. 4, 2018. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Just after 4:30 p.m., RCMP advised Islanders to stay off the roads. (Sally Pitt/CBC)