A winter storm will bring a lot of snow quickly to Prince Edward Island Tuesday night, but then move on just as quickly.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen is expecting 15 to 20 centimetres to fall, starting between 6 and 8 p.m., and said it won't take long.

"It's going to look like a blizzard for about four hours, give or take, this evening before things die down and change over to some showers near the midnight, just after the midnight mark," said Allen.

During the worst of the storm, between 8 p.m. and midnight, winds will blow at 60 km/h with gusts to 90.

"It is going to be miserable to be outside during that period of time when the snow is coming down," said Allen.

"With those high snow rates and those strong winds you're not going to be able to see very much."

Wet, heavy snow

With the temperature hovering around freezing during the storm the snow will be wet and heavy, which could lead to some power outages. The two to five millimetres of rain that will follow will make the snow that much more difficult to move.

Temperatures will drop below freezing during the day Wednesday, freezing the slushy mess into a solid mass nearly impossible to budge, so Allen recommends moving the snow you want moved as quickly as possible.