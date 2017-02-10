Islanders can expect the third winter storm in less than a week on Monday.

It is still too early to forecast the specifics of the storm, said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen, but it is expected to be bad.

"The model is still a little bit all over the place with this system but the general consensus is significant snow, greater than 15 centimetres and strong winds," said Allen.

"This one could be a longer duration storm that lasts all the way into Tuesday."

Environment Canada has periods of snow starting Sunday night, continuing all the way through Monday night. This storm will not be quite so cold as Friday's, nor as warm as Wednesday's. The forecast Monday is for a high of -2 C.

Following the storm, the forecast is for flurries all the way through to Thursday.

A cold Saturday

Anyone thinking about getting out to enjoy the fresh snow on Saturday will want to bundle up.

The sun will shine, but it will be cold, with a high of just -15 and a wind chill of -29 C.

In advance the third storm, on Sunday, the weather will be warmer for outdoor activities, with a high of -5 C, some sunshine, and a chance of flurries.