Twelve members of Summerside Fire Department bunked down in the city's two fire stations Wednesday night, on Foundry Street, and in St. Eleanor's. Their job was to be ready to respond, if needed.
Thursday morning, Captain Ray McCourt gave CBC News a few pointers on the topic of staying safe.
"Common sense is your best prevention," he said. "Be prepared and take precautions."
1. Make sure your address is visible
Residents in rural areas should clear snow from civic address numbers.
"That can help crews find you," said McCourt.
2. Leave a clear path to the door
The captain also recommends clearing snow from doorways and steps.
"So you can get out, and we can get in," he said.
3. Dig out furnace vents
He also suggested clearing snow from furnace vents located near ground level on the sides of some homes.
"Snow can block the vents. We've had calls in years past due to carbon monoxide in homes," said McCourt.
4. Wear reflective clothing
Montague RCMP have suggestions for anyone venturing out on foot, especially at night.
"Wear reflective clothing, even a reflective vest if you have one," said Const. Jamie Jeffery. "Tell someone where you're going, and when you arrive safely, let that person know you got there okay."
5. Stay off the roads
Traffic was minimal on rural roads in Kings County Thursday, according to Jeffery.
"People are staying off the roads. They're staying home. That's the best advice today," he said.
6. Keep kids out of snowbanks
RCMP also remind parents to keep children away from snowbanks near roads.
"Kids like to tunnel and slide on the banks, but with plows going by, that's a safety risk," said Jeffery.
