The snow will start falling earlier than expected on P.E.I. Friday, with storm conditions developing in the evening.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for all three counties.

The storm is likely to start quietly, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, with some drizzle Friday morning. By afternoon there could be some snow flurries mixed in with that as the precipitation becomes heavier.

At around 6 p.m. the winds will pick up and the snow will start to fall more heavily. Winds will blow at 40 km/h with gusts as high as 70. As the snow continues into Saturday 15 to 20 centimetres is expected.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect. After some morning mist/drizzle steadier precipitation arrives this afternoon as rain possibly mixing with snow. Late this afternoon it switches to snow with heavy snow & strong winds this evening. 15-20+ cm is possible tonight thru Saturday. pic.twitter.com/aSFhSgLSAD — @JayScotland

"This will be a later this afternoon and really moreso into the evening," said Scotland.

"Even though we are looking at a heavier round of snow than what we saw last night for tonight through the morning hours tomorrow I still think blowing snow and visibility will be the main culprits."

The snow will remain steady through Saturday morning as winds ease, and eventually taper off to flurries.