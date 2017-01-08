A winter storm warning continues for Prince Edward Island on Sunday.

Environment Canada says though the heavy snow has now passed, light snow and high winds will result in widespread blowing snow over the Island. Winter storm warnings over the area will remain until the blowing snow has eased, the weather service said.

Check for cancellations on Storm Centre

More than 35 cm of snow have been reported in some parts of the province early Sunday morning, according to CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

A few more @CoCoRaHSCanada reports for eastern NS and Cape Breton: more like 15-25cm there (likely Ice Pellet mix). Adjusted the lines a bit pic.twitter.com/TXzqY7haee — @YHZweatherguy

Horses Vinnie and Skip didn't mind the snow Sunday morning. They were excited to be let out of their barn in Bonshaw for a little play time. (Donna Allen/CBC)

Travel is not advised as visibility could be reduced at times in heavy snow.

At least one flight was delayed Sunday morning at the Charlottetown airport, but others are showing on time.

The real way that Islanders measure snowfall pic.twitter.com/nYkAvVXnLR — @CBCStephanie

Sunday morning may not have been the best time for ice cream on P.E.I. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Traffic continues to cross the Confederation Bridge but a wind advisory has been issued for later Sunday. Winds are projected in the 60 to 70 km/h range gusting to 80 km/h.

The temperature is expected to fall to -7 Sunday afternoon.

The view of this deck in Bonshaw gives a sense of how much snow fell overnight. (Donna Allen/CBC)

The plows were out in full force in Charlottetown Sunday morning. (Shane Ross/CBC)