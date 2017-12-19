The weather Tuesday was a rude awakening for many drivers on P.E.I., with the season's first real snowfall making the drive to and from work and shopping wet and messy.

RCMP received a few reports of minor collisions and cars sliding off the roadTuesday afternoon.

"When we see the first snowfall, the first accumulation on some of the roads, unfortunately we do get a number of collisions every year," said Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

"Watch your speed, adjust for conditions, put snow tires on."

Temperature is on the rise, watch for snow changing to rain which will make snow covered roads turn slushy. Drive with Care. #DriveSafePEI Cst. Parsons pic.twitter.com/atynuMxelx — @RCMPPEITraffic

Baillie also advised drivers to make sure their tires are in good shape and to check the tread depth.

"And if you're not comfortable driving in the conditions, if the weather gets too bad, don't go out," he added.

Coast Tire in Charlottetown has been changing tires for weeks now, and say the rush is more or less over, although the business still has about 20 cars coming in a day.

'A kinder, gentler way'

"We worked extra long hours all week and Saturdays just to accommodate everybody," said assistant manager Ingrid Pollard.

Coast Tire has outfitted 20 per cent more cars with winter tires this year, said assistant manager Ingrid Pollard. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Pollard estimates Coast has outfitted about 20 per cent more cars with winter tires this year compared to last. She expects winter tire customers will continue trickling in through January.

It seems to take a few days of winter weather for people to remember how their cars behave differently in the snow — and to drive accordingly, said Stewart Brookins, who owns a driving school called Safe Drivers P.E.I.

Brookins' biggest tip is to slow down.

"It's just sort of a kinder, gentler way of driving in the winter," he said, adding that winter tires are a "necessity."

"They're really not a luxury. If you're driving in harsh winter environments, you know, if you don't have the traction, you need the best tires you can have."