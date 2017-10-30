Anything not tied down on P.E.I. could blow away Monday, warns CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Monday afternoon.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Confederation Bridge has issued a traffic advisory. (Kelley Edwards/CBC)

"If you want to salvage any of your Halloween decorations, if you have them outside … bring them in this morning because by the time you get home from work today it might not be there," says Allen.

By mid-afternoon winds are expected to be gusting up to 90 km/h. There will be five to 15 millimetres of rain to go with that, and temperatures will remain unseasonably mild at 18 C.

Good night for trick or treating

Confederation Bridge is warning high winds could restrict traffic, starting at around 11 a.m.

Allen said the rain will clear out quickly. That, and the worst of the wind, will be done by 9 p.m.

It will be windy again in the afternoon Tuesday, with gusts up to 70 km/h, but it should calm down by evening.

"It looks great for trick or treating," said Allen.

"It's going to be spectacular. Should be a nice, starry night."