Prince Edward Islanders looking to get off to an early start Wednesday will be facing some messy weather.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for P.E.I. Wednesday, and CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said that wind will come with a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, and snow early Wednesday morning.

The precipitation will likely start sometime around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., and by 6 a.m. that wintry mix of precipitation will be combined with winds blowing at 60 km/h with gusts to 90.

"Travelling in the very early morning will be difficult, and of course with those strong winds there likely will be some power outages," said Abraham.

Storm surges possible

The extent of power outages will somewhat depend on the amount of freezing rain.

Environment Canada is calling for two centimetres of snow, two centimetres of ice pellets, and then a further 10 millimetres of rain after the temperature warms up later in the morning.

The storm is also expected to bring higher than normal tides Wednesday.