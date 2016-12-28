A wind warning is in effect for all three counties on P.E.I., as southeasterly winds of up to 90 km/h are expected overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

The warning, issued by Environment Canada, said the winds will be caused by an intense low-pressure system moving through the Maritimes.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," reads the warning. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."