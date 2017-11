Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Queens and Kings County early Thursday morning, and Islanders were out surveying the damage.

Wind gusts at Charlottetown Airport peaked at more than 100 km/h.

The wind blew the top off this empty grain tank in New Annan, and then blew the rest of it into the next field over. (Submitted by Crystal Cairns)

A tree encroaches on the roadway in Long River. (Submitted by Brian MacDonald)