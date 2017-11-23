Confederation Bridge is closed, the ferries aren't running, there are scattered power outages and some schools are delaying opening as high winds rock Prince Edward Island.

The Montague family of schools and Donagh Regional are on a one hour delay. There will be a further announcement at 8 a.m.

The winds are affecting travel in other ways. RCMP report several trees down in the North Milton and Oyster Bed areas are causing delays. A caller to CBC reported a power line down on Spring Park Road in Charlottetown. The city has closed the street.

There are are 700 Maritime Electric customers without power, scattered across a large number of communities in Queens County, from Malpeque to parts of Charlottetown.

The wind has also knocked out CBC P.E.I.'s Queen's County transmitter. Programming is still available on the web site or on the app.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Queens and Kings counties at 6:13 a.m. It says strong westerly winds could gust up to 100 km/h through the morning, beginning to diminish by noon. Those winds could cause damage to roof shingles and windows, toss around loose objects, and break off tree branches.

At 6 a.m. winds were blowing at 50 km/h with gusts of 101. Out on the Northumberland Strait, on Confederation Bridge, they were blowing about 125 km/h, with gusts near 150. Those winds prompted the bridge closure shortly after 6 a.m.

Where the electricity is out