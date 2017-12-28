Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. regarding cold temperatures Thursday morning.

With temperatures at -18 C and -19 C around the province and winds gusting to 50 km/h, the wind chill will be between -25 C and -30 C.

The agency issued the special weather statement at 7:50 a.m.

The temperature will eventually climb to -13 C Wednesday. It is forecast to top out at -8 C late Thursday evening and remain there overnight.

It is expected to remain cold on the Island for the next week, with the temperature never rising above -7 C. The normal high for this time of year -2 C.