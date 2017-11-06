A wigwam at Mount Stewart Consolidated School has become a popular and central place for students to learn, talk and reflect.

Junior Peter-Paul, of Abegweit First Nation, showed and helped students build the wigwam earlier this fall as part of a Canada 150 project and it's been a central piece to the school grounds ever since.

"It was just like me the first time I started building it," Peter-Paul said.

"They did pretty good, they were really hands on."

Junior Peter-Paul says the toughest part of building the wigwam isn't the actual construction, it's the harvesting of all the materials required. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said building the wigwam only takes about a day, but it can take a long time to prepare, harvesting and finding materials like birch bark and spruce roots.

The area has become a sort of outdoor classroom at times, but it mostly serves as a spot for students to talk and relax.

It's a lot of work, but he's proud of it and excited the students have such an interest in it.

Joey Jadis says the wigwam provides a calm spot for him and his friends to talk. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I like it because to me it's like the only wigwam in the school system on the Island," he said.

"A lot of our children here, they're learning about it and they're sharing it with the other kids in this school."

'They were the first people here'

"It's a part of my culture and I just like having a little bit of it at school," said Joey Jadis, a 13-year-old student at the school.

When he's older he said he'd like to build one with his grandfather and maybe spend some time living in one to learn more about the whole process first hand.

Dean Myers, 9, said he likes to spend time in the wigwam with his friends during recess and that it's an important piece of the school now.

Dean Myers says he likes to spend time playing around, or chatting inside, the wigwam with his friends. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I like that they built it here because it's just so fun and interesting," he said.