The office of P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer hopes the worst of the whooping cough outbreak is over.

As of April 1, there were 52 confirmed and probable cases of the highly contagious disease reported in the province.

No deaths have occurred, but eight people have been hospitalized. All eight have since been released.

The outbreak affected people between two months and 81 years old, from all regions of P.E.I.

In mid-March, at the height of the outbreak, there were days with six reported cases. Towards the end of March, there have been several days with one new case.

At the height of the outbreak there were days with six reported cases. (Chief Public Health Officer)

For the outbreak to be officially over, six weeks with no cases has to pass.