P.E.I. is experiencing an outbreak of whooping cough, officially known as pertussis, public health officials say, with 10 confirmed cases.

The Island's last whooping cough outbreak was in 2014.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, fever, and gradually worsening cough that often ends with a "whooping" sound that can cause the person to vomit, officals said in a written release Tuesday afternoon.

"Whooping cough is easily spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing and close contact," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

"Getting immunized is the best way to avoid getting infected and spreading the disease to others in your family or community."

Whooping cough is especially dangerous for newborns, who can become extremely ill and develop serious complications.

Free boosters offered

Island babies are gradually immunized against whooping cough at two, four, six and 18 months, and only are only considered immunized after all four doses. Booster shots are also offered at age four years and in Grade 9.

P.E.I. offers a free booster dose to parents of newborns and any close contacts whose immunization is not current, and recommends it for all adults — it's offered free from Health PEI public health nursing office.

People with symptoms of whooping cough are encouraged to contact their health care provider, the release said.