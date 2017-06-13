It's been almost two years since P.E.I. introduced a new whistleblower policy, billed as a protection for civil servants who want to report wrongdoing within government, but so far it hasn't resulted in any complaints.

"The policy is being used, but I have not to this point as a commissioner received a formal disclosure of wrongdoing," said Shauna Sullivan Curley, P.E.I.'s Ethics and Integrity Commissioner.

The policy provides three options to report wrongdoing, Sullivan Curley explained in an interview with Kerry Campbell for CBC News: Compass. The report can come to the commissioner, to the deputy minister of the department, or to the employee's supervisor.

"I am aware that in at least one case, an employee has made a report within their own department," Sullivan Curley said.

"I have had people come to me to discuss their options and I have in at least one case provided a copy of the form," she said.

It's hard to say why no one has come forward to her, she said, but she believes simply having the policy provides a deterrent against wrongdoing.

'Very good protection'

Some P.E.I. unions have said they do not feel there is sufficient protection for members who may wish to expose government wrongdoing.

But Sullivan Curley disagrees.

"The policy does provide very good protection, and I really would encourage anyone who has something that they may wish to disclose to come forward," she said.

A confidential discussion would follow, and then people can decide if they wish to formalize the report.

Government has tabled but not passed new whistleblower legislation which will eventually replace the policy.

"The draft legislation that has been tabled is more detailed than the policy is," said Sullivan Curley. "I do agree with the comment made by the auditor general that statutory protection is better protection."

"I have always seen the policy as an interim measure, and that it would eventually be replaced by legislation," she added.