It's welcome news if you're a last-minute shopper.
Many businesses and services will still be open on Christmas Eve until around 5 p.m.
Though some restaurants and bars will remain open on Sunday, check restaurant hours before you head out for lunch or supper.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:
- Sobeys stores are open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores are open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Foodland stores are open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Souris Co-op is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tignish and O'Leary Co-ops are open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wellington Co-op is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Morell Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- P.E.I. liquor stores will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Charlottetown Mall and Confederation Court Mall are open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Most Needs Convenience stories will close at 10:00 p.m.
- T3 Transit's last bus leaves the Confederation Centre at 5 p.m. and Charlottetown Mall at 5:15 p.m.
- Maritime Bus is running on its regular schedule.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
