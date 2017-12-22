It's welcome news if you're a last-minute shopper.

Many businesses and services will still be open on Christmas Eve until around 5 p.m.

Though some restaurants and bars will remain open on Sunday, check restaurant hours before you head out for lunch or supper.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:

Sobeys stores are open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores are open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Foodland stores are open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Souris Co-op is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tignish and O'Leary Co-ops are open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wellington Co-op is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Morell Co-op is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

P.E.I. liquor stores will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlottetown Mall and Confederation Court Mall are open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Needs Convenience stories will close at 10:00 p.m.

T3 Transit's last bus leaves the Confederation Centre at 5 p.m. and Charlottetown Mall at 5:15 p.m.

Maritime Bus is running on its regular schedule.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

