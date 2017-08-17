After years of writing, planning, administration and funding applications, the web series Wharf Rats is ready to shoot next month on the North Shore of P.E.I.

"As much as we're scared because there's so much to do we're also really excited because this project has been a long time coming," said producer Jenna MacMillan.

"It's really nice to get out there and look at boats and start hiring people."

Based on a successful entry in CBC's Comedy Coup in 2014, Wharf Rats is set in the imaginary fishing community of Split Lip Cove, P.E.I. and revolves two brothers, played by Dennis Trainor and Robbie Carruthers, who are also writers on the show.

Jenna MacMillan, producer, and Jason Arsenault, director, are excited to start shooting. (Angela Walker/CBC)

The production team finished raising the money it needed in June, and recently settled on North Rustico, P.E.I., as its shooting location. Director Jason Arsenault said the location has much of what they need for the shoot — beach, lighthouse, wharves — all conveniently located.

"It kind of feels like a studio location with everything at your fingertips, but it's not a studio location. It's a live location," said Arsenault.

Local economic impact

Shooting will begin towards the end of September, when activity has begun to quiet down on the wharves. MacMillan said they don't want to get in the way of work in the busy season.

"We also wanted to, if there's an opportunity, hire people in the off season," said MacMillan.

"I know employment is low at that time so that's something that's really important to us as well."

The production will also purchase catering for the crew locally.

The series will consist of eight to 10 episodes, each about 10 minutes long.