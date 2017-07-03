Preliminary results from the three right whale necropsies done in Norway, P.E.I. on June 29, 30 and July 1 have been released.

According to a news release from the Marine Animal Response Society, two of the whales showed evidence of blunt trauma.

The release also said that other problems that "may have predisposed these animals to this trauma cannot be ruled out at this stage."

The third whale suffered a "chronic entanglement."

The preliminary report goes on to say that because the whales had been in the water for so long after they died, some evidence may have disappeared because of post-mortem decomposition.

A final report is expected in six to eight weeks.

There are an estimated 525 North Atlantic right whales worldwide.

Six have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence since early June. It is not known whether the other three will be brought ashore for necropsies.