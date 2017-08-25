The Westmoreland River Nature Park has officially opened.

It is located at Stordy's Pond near Crapaud, P.E.I., and is designed for community recreation, education and wildlife conservation.

"It's a healthy pond, there is fish in the pond. We wanted to develop this park because we do think that the park will add to the awareness," said Dina Blot, co-chair of the Westmoreland River Watershed Group.

The river is located near Crapaud. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We can have school children come here and we can have people coming here that will get more educated about everything — when people are more aware they're more willing to contribute," she added.

"When people are more aware they’re more willing to contribute," says Dina Blot. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We hope that one day we might be able to find salmon back on our river because that would be so wonderful, then we'll know we're on the right track."