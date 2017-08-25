The Westmoreland River Nature Park has officially opened.
It is located at Stordy's Pond near Crapaud, P.E.I., and is designed for community recreation, education and wildlife conservation.
"It's a healthy pond, there is fish in the pond. We wanted to develop this park because we do think that the park will add to the awareness," said Dina Blot, co-chair of the Westmoreland River Watershed Group.
"We can have school children come here and we can have people coming here that will get more educated about everything — when people are more aware they're more willing to contribute," she added.
"We hope that one day we might be able to find salmon back on our river because that would be so wonderful, then we'll know we're on the right track."
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Big flash of silver': Shark sighted off North Rustico
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. bioscience company signs joint venture worth $150 million