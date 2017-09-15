West Prince RCMP responded to a call shortly after noon at Westisle School in Elmsdale, P.E.I., involving a potential threat.

Police say a lockdown was initiated as a precaution until it was confirmed there was no danger.

In an email, Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said that police received information that a student may have had a gun, although no firearm of any type has been found.

"To my knowledge, no actual gun was seen at the school. Officers arrived at the school and a search of applicable areas did not turn up a firearm of any type," he said.

Police aren't saying whether any arrests have been made.