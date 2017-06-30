There will be limited access to overnight emergency health services at Western Hospital this Canada Day weekend in Alberton, P.E.I.

According to the P.E.I. government, the limited access is due to a "temporary lack of nursing and physician coverage." The government says the limited access at the hospital begins Friday and ends on Sunday.

Also, the Collaborative Emergency Centre will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Urgent medical need — call 911

Anyone with urgent medical needs is asked to call 911 or go to the Prince County Hospital in cases of:

• discomfort or tightness in the chest;

• unusual shortness of breath;

• abdominal pain;

• prolonged and persistent headaches or dizziness;

• injuries requiring stitches or a broken bone;

• a child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting;

• a baby under six months of age with a fever of 38C or higher.

In non-urgent cases, residents are asked to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic. Islanders can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on a matter.