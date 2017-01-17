Hundreds of people attended meetings in West Prince Monday night in support of two schools recommended for closure by the Public Schools Branch.

The meetings were held in Bloomfield and St. Louis, where the schools are under threat.

Pat Murphy, the Liberal MLA for the district of Alberton-Roseville, where both schools are located, told CBC News he attended both meetings.

"I told them I'm 100 per cent behind them, in keeping Bloomfield and St. Louis schools open. I don't see any reason why there's a need for any schools to close in this part of the province," he said.

"Our numbers are quite good. There hasn't been a whole lot changed over the 10 years that would require the urgency that they're moving forward with this to close two schools."

Enrolments stable or growing

Figures from the Public Schools Branch show enrolment at Bloomfield Elementary has grown about 20 per cent in the last four years. It is currently 227, which is 79 per cent of its capacity, and growth is projected to continue, stabilizing at about 270 around 2020.

MLA Hal Perry has also come out in support of the schools. (CBC)

Enrolment at St. Louis School has fallen about 10 per cent in the last four years. It is currently 128, 58 per cent capacity, and is projected to remain around that level into the foreseeable future.

Both Murphy and another Liberal MLA from West Prince, Hal Perry, have spoken out against the proposed school closures.

Murphy said he hopes they can help create political pressure to keep the schools open.

He said there were 200 people at the meeting in St. Louis, and even more at the Bloomfield meeting.