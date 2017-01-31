Communities in western P.E.I. have banded together in their fight to keep schools open, says the president of the Bloomfield Elementary Home and School Association.

A report of the Public Schools Branch recommends closing five schools, including Bloomfield Elementary and St. Louis Elementary in West Prince.

'This is an extremely fast process that does not need to happen.' - Katie MacLennan

The communities have joined forces under the slogan "We the west," said Katie MacLennan.

MacLennan said they want to send a message that the communities are ready to fight for their future.

"Let's work and build these communities up. Not only, you know, O'Leary and Alberton and Tignish, but the Bloomfields and the St. Louises," she said.

"We'll sit down at a table and work with you but … it just seems like this is an extremely fast process that does not need to happen. I'm very confident that we can change peoples' minds."

3rd round of public meetings starts this week

The communities have created a petition and are distributing pre-written letters to send to the local MLA. MacLennan believes it is still possible to save the schools.

The Public Schools Branch will begin a third round of public meetings on the schools review Wednesday.

The meeting for the Westisle family of schools, which includes Bloomfield and St. Louis takes place on Feb. 9.