West Prince dangerous driving 'putting the public at risk'

In the wake of the arrest of two drivers this spring accused of driving more than double the speed limit, RCMP say there has been an increase in complaints about drivers in western P.E.I.

Consequently, RCMP have sent more officers out on traffic control in recent weeks.

"It's putting the public at risk, and the driver at risk," said Staff Sgt. Derrick Hewitt, district commander for Prince District.

There have been more traffic complaints, says Staff Sgt. Derrick Hewitt. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I don't know if it's specific to up west here, but I know that through our traffic initiative we have here we've put extra traffic days on to deal with the number of traffic complaints that we're getting here in Prince County."

The drivers in the two incidents, one in March and the other this week, both face charges of dangerous driving, a criminal offence.

While the speeds measured in these two cases, 174 km/h and 197 km/h, are very unusual, dangerous driving charges are not that uncommon on the Island. From 2014-16, on average there has been one dangerous driving charge every month on P.E.I.

