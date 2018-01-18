A car rally planned by teens in western P.E.I. that is believed to include speeding, drinking and skinny dipping is causing concern among police and parents.

The principal at Westisle Composite High School and the RCMP have issued a warning about the car rally after details circulated on Facebook.

Heidi Morgan, principal at Westisle School in Rosebank, said the rally came to the school's attention through community members.

"We don't know the specifics but we were told of some of the tasks that were involved in this and they were concerning." she said.

List of tasks

Morgan said some of those tasks include:

drive 160 km/h

do five shots in 10 seconds

do 10 shots in 10 seconds

fight

smash a mailbox

skinny dip

run a red light

hook up with a freshman

Morgan posted the list in a private group on Facebook, along with a warning to students and parents.

Morgan said she wants to be clear that the school has nothing to do with the event, but said parents needed to know.

"Anything that happens on the weekend obviously isn't our jurisdiction to deal with," she said.

"But it does involve our students and we did feel like the risky behaviour is something that we had to inform parents so that hopefully it would lead to conversations about this type of event and what should and shouldn't happen."

RCMP issue warning

The RCMP are now investigating. They have confirmed that posts about the event have come from Westisle students, and that they were sent out on a private Facebook group. They are trying to narrow down the organizers.

RCMP said they can't confirm the date or time, but say the rally could be planned for either Jan. 20 or Jan. 27. They are asking for the public's assistance in the matter.

"We want people to be aware that it could happen anytime on those days and to report any suspicious activity." said Cpl Jerri McLeod.

RCMP said they will be out in full force on those days and will have zero tolerance for the event. They are urging students not to participate, as many of the tasks involved could result in charges.