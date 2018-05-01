West Point Lighthouse committee backs away from sale

The West Point Lighthouse Inn will not be sold, says the chair of the West Point Development Corporation Board, the group that owns the lighthouse.

Harvey Stewart said the nine-member board started exploring a possible sale of the Inn and Harbourside Community Centre when a potential buyer, his nephew, came forward in October.

Stewart said the operation is getting harder for a volunteer organization to run, and the group's 45 members supported investigating selling. Stewart said after getting the final figures on what the assets were worth, both sides decided it wasn't the right time for a sale.

"We brought it to the membership and we said, 'Do we continue this conversation and see where it goes?' And the membership said 'yes' and that's what we did. We continued," said Stewart.

"We didn't know what the number was going to be. We didn't know what a lot of things were going to be. So we had to venture down that path and when we got to a certain point we said, 'it doesn't work for both of us, so let's stop.'"

Stewart said, in terms of potential conflict of interest, he had nothing to gain from the sale, and he would only make a decision that was in the best interests of the community.

There was never any intention to divest the lighthouse itself, he said, or the museum and artifacts. Those would have remained under the control of the development corporation.

