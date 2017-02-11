A grocery store in P.E.I. is considering expanding to include the sale of alcohol.

The Wellington Co-op is in the same building as the current liquor store in Wellington, but with news the liquor store would be closing, the co-op decided to apply to take over liquor sales for the area.

Co-op president Lisa Arsenault said the store has seen increased competition with retail stores and drug stores that also sell groceries.

'More competition'

"We're finding there's more and more competition, and it's nearby," she said. "So we need to do something to entice members, entice customers to come in and shop locally in Wellington."

The province has accepted the co-op's tender, but co-op members will have the final say.

Members will have the chance to vote at a meeting Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Vanier Centre.

If the co-op does go ahead with adding alcohol sales, Arsenault said it will have to expand by building onto its space, or renting or buying space next door.