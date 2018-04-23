New well field in Charlottetown is up and running

Charlottetown's new well field in Miltonvale is now officially in operation, and will increase the city's water supply capacity by 25 per cent.

The project has been in the works for many years, and cost $8 million, with money from the city, province, and Ottawa.

"It's a great day for the city of Charlottetown," said Richard MacEwen, the manager of the Charlottetown Water and Sewer Utility. "These are events that happen every couple of decades."

The last new well field opened in 1994. Charlottetown's very first one opened in 1888.

The addition of the new well field will reduce water extraction at the city's three other well fields in the Winter River watershed area.

This massive bank of solar panels will provide about a third of the electicity needed to pump water from the new field. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"About 10 years ago we really recognized a need for another water supply — we were coming near our limit with the existing three," MacEwen said.

Since then the city has encouraged conservation measures and Charlottetown residents have reduced water consumption by 15 per cent.

Solar panels help power pumping

The city has drilled five holes in the 80-hectare property from which water is pumped through a control building — it can pump 4.6 cubic metres (1,000 imperial gallons) per minute to the city, MacEwen said, and will service the highest points in the city that need the most water pressure.

'I can't think of anything more important to a city than having a clean water supply,' says Richard MacEwen, who manages the Charlottetown Water and Sewer Utility. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

One-third of the electricity needed to pump the water comes from a 100-kilowatt installation of solar panels.

The city is still working on one last part of the project — a reservoir which is scheduled to be completed later this year.

Because more water is now available, MacEwen said the city can handle more customers such as new building developments.

Customers should not notice any change in the taste of their water, MacEwen said.

Officials predict this infrastructure will last 100 years or more.

There's a lot going on in this compact pumping station at the new well field. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

