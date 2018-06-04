Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. wages struggle to keep up

Wages on P.E.I. continue to be the lowest in the country.

Wage growth below national average

Kevin Yarr · CBC News
Most of the increases have come in recent months. (Graeme Roy/Canadian Press)

Last week Statistics Canada reported average weekly wages of $840.36 for March. The national average was $997.34, and the next lowest wage was in Nova Scotia, at $872.35.

Wage growth rate was pacing behind the national average. Since last March it is up 2.3 per cent, as compared to 3.1 per cent nationally.

Most of the wage gains have been in recent months. Until October the rate had been bouncing around $820 per month.

