It's beginning to look like rain will be the main issue in a winter storm coming to P.E.I. on Saturday.

There is still a possibility of freezing rain, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Forecast models are still struggling to get a handle on the exact track of this storm and there is a lot of uncertainty," he said.

"Freezing rain is still possible across the Island on Saturday but at the moment it's looking like the highest risk area would be over Prince County."

Uncertainty with storm

While freezing rain for P.E.I. is looking less likely Saturday, the Island will still have to deal with a lot of regular rain, Scotland said.

"Make sure your sump pump is working and that your downspouts are clear to move water away from your home," he said.

"With the ground still frozen and a lot of precipitation in the forecast some basement flooding is possible."

And with all the uncertainty still around this storm, he added, keep watching on the forecast.

The temperature will continue to rise in advance of the storm, reaching about 5 C Thursday and 12 C Friday.

The rain will start Friday evening and there will be a lot of it — 30 to 50 mm. Mitchell said with the ground frozen that is more likely to lead to localized flooding.