7 fun things to do this 1st weekend of June on P.E.I.

Here are a few suggestions for fun on P.E.I. this first weekend of June.

1. Hoedown for Hope

Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Stanley Bridge Country Resort, take in the fourth annual Hoedown for Hope.

It's a kitchen party, dance and silent auction fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society for those 19 and over. Music by Kevin Arthur, Jason Campbell and Not All There.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. More on the event's Facebook page.

The annual Hoedown for Hope is 'always a fun time,' organizers say. (Submitted by Jennifer Thompson)

2. Book sale

The Rotary Club of Stratford is holding a book sale at Sobeys in Stratford on Saturday.

It runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half of all proceeds will go to support literacy projects.

3. And more books...

Books go street with an event Saturday on Queen St. in Charlottetown called Reading Street. (Shutterstock)

Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. on Queen Street between Kent and Grafton streets, Reading Town P.E.I. presents Reading Street. The street will be closed to traffic and there will be stage performances of readings, drama and music.

It's a family event with exhibitors, authors, kids activities, street performers like stilt-walkers, storybook characters and more, and it is free. Feel free to dress as your favourite storybook character. You can also contribute to a story being written at the event.

If it rains, the festival will move inside to the Confederation Court Mall. More on Facebook.

4. Yard sale

The community of Milton will hold a yard sale at the Milton Community Hall on New Glasgow Road.

It goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $1 with proceeds going to the food bank.

5. Concert at St. Mary's Church

Summerside Community Choir is celebrating its 40th year with a concert called Our Song Has Just Begun Saturday night at St. Mary's Church in Indian River. (Summerside Community Choir/Facebook)

Historic St. Mary's Church in Indian River near Kensington, P.E.I., will host a concert Saturday by the Summerside Community Choir called Our Song Has Just Begun from 7 to 10 p.m.

It's the choir's 40th anniversary. They'll be singing How Come to Me Oh My Love, Singing in the Rain "and so many more gorgeous pieces," the Facebook event page says.

Tickets are $15, or $10 for youth 12 and under. More on the choir's Facebook page.

6. Songs Without Words

The Atlantic String Machine will hold a concert Sunday night from 7 to 10 at St. Paul's Church called Songs Without Words. (Darrell Theriault/Atlantic String Machine)

The Atlantic String Machine will hold a concert Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the beautiful and historic St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown, called Songs Without Words.

Enjoy diverse sounds including jazz, classical, pop and more.

Tickets are $25, or $15 for students. Purchase at the door or in advance by contacting info@atlanticstringmachine.com or (902) 394-2579. More on Facebook.

7. Variety Show

Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mont-Carmel Parish Hall in Wellington, P.E.I., the Coopérative de développement culturel et patrimonial de Mont-Carmel will present a variety show.

Performances include well-known local artists Julien Robichaud, Jacinthe Laforest, step dancers Alex Arsenault and Ashley Richard, Peter Arsenault and his musicians, Mona and Albert Arsenault as well as Louise Arsenault and the Joe Narcisse family. There will be a canteen and bake sale too.

Admission at the door is $12 for adults and $5 for students, free for preschoolers. Proceeds go to help Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel Parish pay its annual expenses.

