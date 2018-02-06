It could be a wet one for the rest of the week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for the province for Wednesday.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across P.E.I. late Wednesday afternoon or early evening as a low-pressure system swings into the Maritimes.

Environment Canada expects Prince County to get the brunt of the snowfall with a chance of more than 15 centimetres of snow.

According to the national weather service, the snow will change to bouts of freezing rain overnight Wednesday — the rain is expected to end by Thursday morning.

New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are both under special weather statements as well.