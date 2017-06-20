Just ahead of the Grand Victorian's grand opening June 24, the federal and provincial governments announced the venue will be getting a loan to help with renovations and website construction.

The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, provided a $115,000 loan for work on the site, and marketing expenses. The province will also provide a $175,000 loan for renovating the site, as well as some assistance with the website.

'Old-world charm'

Marly and Greg Anderson bought the former United Church in Victoria-by-the-sea with plans to convert it into a wedding event venue.

"We are thrilled with both our new business venture and our location — the enchanting Victoria-by-the-Sea," the Andersons said in a news release.

"This village is a wonderful mix of old-world charm and dynamic businesses, restaurants, and lovely theatre. We have designed the space carefully to be complementary to the setting, and to suit a variety of purposes."

A former church in Victoria-by-the-Sea will take on a new life as the Grand Victorian wedding and event venue. (The Grand Victorian Weddings and Events Venue/Facebook)

The couple hopes to be able to host weddings both inside and outdoors as well as business and social events.

Renovations on the site began last year including turning the balcony into a wedding suite, as well as the additional of a kitchen, several bedrooms and a lounge area in the basement.

"Our vision is to provide a first-class service to couples getting married, companies hosting a meeting, or anyone wanting to mark a significant day or event in their life in a beautiful building with historic charm."