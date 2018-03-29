'Some sort of miracle': Wedding band lost in grocery bag returned 3 months later

Marites Perry still gets emotional talking about the day she realized her most precious possession, her wedding ring, went missing.

The Summerside, P.E.I., woman was bagging groceries last December while working at Superstore. After her shift, she noticed the ring was gone.

"I was really, really upset and sad that time because I've been wearing this ring for almost 12 years," Perry said.​

It wasn't around her work station, so she figured it ended falling into one of the bags.

Marites Perry said her wedding ring fell off into a grocery bag during a shift in December. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The store took to social media, asking customers to check who'd come through that day.

It turned up nothing.

"I'm still hoping, I'm still hoping," Perry recalled. "It is everything to me. I was so sad, I was so upset."

One of the people who shopped that day was Perry's friend and fellow cashier, Sylvia Sauve.

Sylvia Sauve shows where she found the ring beneath the seat of her car. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Sauve checked all her shopping bags and didn't find anything. She also checked her car because the two often went shopping together. Again, nothing.

Then on Wednesday, exactly three months to the day, Sauve lost something between the seats in her car. When she went to retrieve it, she found a ring beneath her seat. She said her heart started racing.

"All of a sudden I said, 'This is my friend's ring,'" Sauve said.

Sauve called Perry asking her to meet because she had something to tell her. The two met outside Perry's home.

"I give it to her and she was like what it is this? I said I guess this is yours," Sauve said. "Finally she said give me a big hug."

Sauve said she had cleaned her car several times over the past few months, but can't understand why she didn't find the ring.

"We're always talking about miracles and maybe it happened," Sauve said.

Marites Perry's wedding ring is back on her finger three months after it vanished. (Tom Steepe/CBC )

The ring was found on the same day Perry and husband planned to go to a local jewelry store to purchase a new ring.

She still can't believe her luck.

"If I tell that to anybody else, no one would believe me, but I believe myself," Perry said.

Sylvia Sauve said she was just happy to return the ring.

"Now I found it, so you don't need to buy a ring anymore," Sauve told her longtime friend.

The wedding ring is now back on Perry's finger. She said she's going to be extra careful bagging groceries from now on.

She's happy to finally be reunited with her beloved wedding band.

"It's really some sort of miracle," she said

