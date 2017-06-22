P.E.I. Lieutenant-Governor Frank Lewis and his wife Dorothy hosted a luncheon to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

They invited other Island couples celebrating their diamond anniversaries to join them.

The couples had some good advice for people hoping to have the same kind of marital success.

1. Patience

"We met at a party at his house one night. I went with his brother, then my eye got on him and I went home with him," said Priscilla Arsenault of her husband Armand.

Priscilla and Armand Arsenault were one of the couples at the anniversary luncheon on Thursday. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Her advice for staying together?

"Just be patient, and pay attention to what's going on, and have a lot of discussions but don't always be right."

2. Reciprocation

"We met at school when we was 14, and we got engaged at 17, married at 18, and here we are," said Doreen Cook of her husband Robert.

Doreen and Robert Cook came to Canada in 1968 after getting married in England in 1957. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Give and take, and be patient," was her advice.

"Just be content with what you have and work at it," Robert added.

3. Balance

Mildred and Charles Compton grew up in the same community.

Charles and Mildred Compton said that their secret to a successful marriage is being thankful for what you have. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"You'll have your ups and your downs, but the ups are usually better than the downs, so we've always got along with that idea," said Charles.

"We always knew, not everybody is perfect, so we were willing to forgive when we had to."

"Just to stick together and work things out in the proper manner, and be thankful for what you have," added Mildred.

4. Hang in there

"I think take one day at a time and try and make it as good as you possibly can," is the advice Dorothy Lewis gave about her and the Lieutenant-Governor's marriage.

Lt.-Gov. Frank Lewis and his wife Dorothy were one of the couples that danced to the Anniversary Waltz that was played on the fiddle by Father Charlie Cheverie. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"It's not all a smooth road, you've got some bumps along the way but you just gotta work your way through them and stick with it," added Frank Lewis.

5. One word

"There's a lot of trials and tribulations that you go through but you just have to stick together, and don't let things get out of hand," said Earl Jewell about his marriage with wife Helen.

Helen and Earl Jewell met at a church youth group when they were 16 years old. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

And is there really a secret to a successful marriage?

"Yes," said Earl. "Love."