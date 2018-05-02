Already on the web? This government website support program isn't for you

Green MLA Hannah Bell wants to know when P.E.I.'s Web Presence Assistance Program was last updated.

During question period Tuesday, Bell said the Innovation PEI program does not operate in a way that matches up with modern business practice. She noted businesses with any kind of current web presence are not eligible.

She also questioned the requirement that work be done by a third party provider.

"One of the things to consider is that many business owners now make their own websites and not necessarily a third party provider, but only quotes from third party providers in P.E.I. are considered for eligibility under the program," said Bell.

Programs for small business are continually being evaluated, says Chris Palmer. (Province of P.E.I.)

"When was the last time this program and its eligibility criteria were evaluated?"

Economic Development Minister Chris Palmer says small business is the engine of the economy on P.E.I. and government continues to evaluate programs for them.

The program provides 40 per cent of the costs of establishing a web presence, up to $500.

Bell asked how many applications for the program have been approved recently, and Palmer said he would get back to her with that information.

