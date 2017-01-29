Unless you're a snowshoe hare, this winter on P.E.I. has been pretty pleasant so far.
"This year, where the ground is fairly exposed and you're getting not super cold weather and some stretches of mild weather, from a wildlife perspective, I'd suggest it's been a pretty good winter, a pretty easy winter so far," said Garry Gregory, a wildlife biologist with P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife.
Compared to two years ago, this winter has been a relative breeze.
"A couple of years ago, the deep snow, that posed challenges," Gregory explained.
"Predators that rely on small mammals that they access through the snow such as owls and foxes, it made it hard for them to secure food."
Camouflage gone
This winter's fluctuating temperatures and snow melt have, however, provided challenges for a few species.
Take, for example, the snowshoe hare.
"If you're a snowshoe hare that's visibly white at this time of year and the snowpack has been greatly reduced and you're getting areas of the forest with no snow at all," said Gregory.
"They'd be somewhat more vulnerable to predation because their normal camouflage is working counter, because they stand out amongst the ground and the forest now."
Stay where you are
The warmer weather can also draw out some wildlife that's not truly hibernating but less active in winter, such as raccoon, skunks and chipmunks.
And if it continues for a week or two, Gregory said, amphibians such as frogs could even get fooled.
"If you get really spring-like conditions in the middle of winter, it can cause those species to think it's spring and come out and start calling even."
"And then when the weather hits again, that can be a very dangerous situation for them if they're not able to get back to where they were hibernating."
Ice, ice birdy
Freezing rain on a snow pack can cause trouble for a ruffed grouse, for example.
"They're well adapted to winter but one of it's strategies when there's snow to escape cold and high winds, it will plunge off a tree into the snowpack and will burrow into the snow and it forms a little den within the snow and it's able to conserve heat that way," explained Gregory.
"But when you get freezing rain, forming a hard crust, the birds can't do that."
Ice is also tough on ground-feeding birds such as Hungarian partridge which survive on seeds through the winter.
"If there's a hard layer of ice on top of the ground or on top of the snow, it can't scratch down and it can be very difficult for those ground-feeding birds to get food at this time of year," said Gregory.
'A reprieve'
For many species though, warmer temperatures are a pleasant break from the deep freeze of some P.E.I. winters.
"Our backyard songbirds would be seeing this as somewhat of a reprieve," said Gregory.
"Their strategy is to fluff up and eat a lot, their metabolic processes keep them warm."
"When the ground is exposed and it's a little bit warmer out, and the weather is not so severe, it's a little bit easier for them to get that food."
Still, the team at the Souris and the Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation suggests putting out food and water for backyard birds.
"Suet balls are excellent during the winter as the high fat content gives the birds more energy," said Frances Braceland, a project manager with the branch.
"They're to be taken in before the spring though as the baby birds can choke on them."
"Also, putting out a fresh source of water is a great help as most fresh water ends up frozen over or, in urban areas particularly, may have salt from the roads contaminating it."
Feeding pheasants
The branch also provides feed for the local pheasant population, with funds from P.E.I.'s Wildlife Conservation Fund.
"Our pheasants seem to be doing well, which is good news," said Braceland.
The group hasn't done an actual survey but is getting lots of calls about sightings.
"They seem to be moving further east as well," added Braceland, extending from Souris to the Kingsboro area, near Basin Head.
People in the area can contact Souris watershed coordinator, Fred Cheverie, if they have pheasants in their yards or fields that they want to feed.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Conserving the soil earns farmer award recognition
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'I have this passion for boxing:' Chinese woman defies tradition to try sport