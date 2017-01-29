Unless you're a snowshoe hare, this winter on P.E.I. has been pretty pleasant so far.

"This year, where the ground is fairly exposed and you're getting not super cold weather and some stretches of mild weather, from a wildlife perspective, I'd suggest it's been a pretty good winter, a pretty easy winter so far," said Garry Gregory, a wildlife biologist with P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife.

Compared to two years ago, this winter has been a relative breeze.

"A couple of years ago, the deep snow, that posed challenges," Gregory explained.

"Predators that rely on small mammals that they access through the snow such as owls and foxes, it made it hard for them to secure food."

A snowy owl in Fred Cheverie's backyard near Souris in February 2016. (Souris and Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation/Facebook)

Camouflage gone

This winter's fluctuating temperatures and snow melt have, however, provided challenges for a few species.

Take, for example, the snowshoe hare.

This snowshoe hare was spotted near Souris, P.E.I. They have a snow-white winter coat that turns brown when the snow melts. (Wanda Bailey/Facebook)

"If you're a snowshoe hare that's visibly white at this time of year and the snowpack has been greatly reduced and you're getting areas of the forest with no snow at all," said Gregory.

"They'd be somewhat more vulnerable to predation because their normal camouflage is working counter, because they stand out amongst the ground and the forest now."

Marcy Robertson snapped this shot of geese on Souris River in January 2017. (Marcy Robertson/Facebook)

Stay where you are

The warmer weather can also draw out some wildlife that's not truly hibernating but less active in winter, such as raccoon, skunks and chipmunks.

And if it continues for a week or two, Gregory said, amphibians such as frogs could even get fooled.

"If you get really spring-like conditions in the middle of winter, it can cause those species to think it's spring and come out and start calling even."

"And then when the weather hits again, that can be a very dangerous situation for them if they're not able to get back to where they were hibernating."

A bald eagle flies away with a full meal of American eel in Basin Head lagoon in January 2017. (Souris & Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation/Facebook)

Ice, ice birdy

Freezing rain on a snow pack can cause trouble for a ruffed grouse, for example.

"They're well adapted to winter but one of it's strategies when there's snow to escape cold and high winds, it will plunge off a tree into the snowpack and will burrow into the snow and it forms a little den within the snow and it's able to conserve heat that way," explained Gregory.

"But when you get freezing rain, forming a hard crust, the birds can't do that."

Ruffed grouse like to plunge into the snow to escape the cold, not a good idea if there is a crust of ice. (Submitted by JoAnne Dunphy)

Ice is also tough on ground-feeding birds such as Hungarian partridge which survive on seeds through the winter.

"If there's a hard layer of ice on top of the ground or on top of the snow, it can't scratch down and it can be very difficult for those ground-feeding birds to get food at this time of year," said Gregory.

Hungarian partridges get their food off the ground so have trouble if there's a layer of ice. (JoAnne Dunphy/Facebook)

'A reprieve'

For many species though, warmer temperatures are a pleasant break from the deep freeze of some P.E.I. winters.

"Our backyard songbirds would be seeing this as somewhat of a reprieve," said Gregory.

"Their strategy is to fluff up and eat a lot, their metabolic processes keep them warm."

Backyard songbirds fluff up and eat a lot, using their metabolic processes keep them warm. (Wanda Bailey/Facebook)

"When the ground is exposed and it's a little bit warmer out, and the weather is not so severe, it's a little bit easier for them to get that food."

Still, the team at the Souris and the Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation suggests putting out food and water for backyard birds.

Backyard feeders and fresh water can give birds a boost when the winter weather hits. (Submitted by Amy Swenson)

"Suet balls are excellent during the winter as the high fat content gives the birds more energy," said Frances Braceland, a project manager with the branch.

"They're to be taken in before the spring though as the baby birds can choke on them."

"Also, putting out a fresh source of water is a great help as most fresh water ends up frozen over or, in urban areas particularly, may have salt from the roads contaminating it."

This bird has fluffed up in an effort to stay warm. (Wanda Bailey/Facebook)

Feeding pheasants

The branch also provides feed for the local pheasant population, with funds from P.E.I.'s Wildlife Conservation Fund.

"Our pheasants seem to be doing well, which is good news," said Braceland.

The group hasn't done an actual survey but is getting lots of calls about sightings.

Two colorful male ring-necked pheasants in the St. Charles area, near Souris. (Marcy Robertson/Facebook)

"They seem to be moving further east as well," added Braceland, extending from Souris to the Kingsboro area, near Basin Head.

People in the area can contact Souris watershed coordinator, Fred Cheverie, if they have pheasants in their yards or fields that they want to feed.