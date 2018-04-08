Skip to Main Content
Up to 30 cm of snow to coat eastern P.E.I. on Sunday

Expect heavy snowfall and "hazardous winter conditions" in eastern P.E.I. on Sunday as a low-pressure system creeps into the Maritimes, according to Environment Canada.

Between 15-30 cm of snow expected in Kings County

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
More snow expected for P.E.I. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

It may be spring, but those winter boots still have some work to do.

The national weather service says snowfall will begin in Kings County Sunday afternoon running into the night with strong northwesterly winds blowing snow across the region.

Between 15-30 centimetres of snow is expected by Monday morning.

Environment Canada says the blowing snow will lead to low visibility on roads and highways, and that visibility could be "suddenly reduced to near zero" at times.

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for Queens County with 5-10 centimetres of snow expected there. 

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday morning, but Environment Canada said Islanders should consider postponing non-essential travel until it's all clear.

