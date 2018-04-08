It may be spring, but those winter boots still have some work to do.

Expect heavy snowfall and "hazardous winter conditions" in eastern P.E.I. on Sunday as a low-pressure system creeps into the Maritimes, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service says snowfall will begin in Kings County Sunday afternoon running into the night with strong northwesterly winds blowing snow across the region.

Between 15-30 centimetres of snow is expected by Monday morning.

Environment Canada says the blowing snow will lead to low visibility on roads and highways, and that visibility could be "suddenly reduced to near zero" at times.

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for Queens County with 5-10 centimetres of snow expected there.

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday morning, but Environment Canada said Islanders should consider postponing non-essential travel until it's all clear.

