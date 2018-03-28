Freezing rain warning expected throughout the morning

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for all three counties on Prince Edward Island as a "prolonged period" of freezing rain is expected Wednesday morning.

The national weather service says the freezing rain will develop early in the day and switch to showers late morning.

Expect slippery conditions on highways, roads and walkways across P.E.I.

For those travelling to New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, similar weather warnings have been issued there as well.

