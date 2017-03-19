March break could get off to a messy start on Monday.

A mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is on the way for Prince Edward Island beginning overnight Sunday and continuing Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning there may be prolonged freezing rain as temperatures fall on Monday.

Freezing rain in N.B., N.S., as well

If you are travelling in the Maritimes, be aware that freezing rain has also been forecast for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

On P.E.I., up to two centimetres of snow is expected overnight with winds gusting to 40 km/h.

"The precipitation will change over to rain Monday," the statement said. "A period of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected during the transition. Precipitation is forecast to persist into Tuesday before the system pulls away."