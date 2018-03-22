Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Queens and Kings counties, but CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland cautions Prince County residents should also be prepared.

With strong winds blowing and snow expected to start around noon Thursday, public schools on P.E.I. are closed for the day.​

UPEI and Holland College are also closed for the day.

Snowfall will amount to close to 20 centimetres by Friday morning in most parts of the Island, most of it by midnight.

"I really think across the Island today 10 to amounts just over 20 centimetres are possible," said Scotland.

The approaching storm was visible on radar before 9 a.m. (Environment Canada)

"Western Prince County could be getting a bit of a break on being on the lower end of that 10 to 20 centimetre snowfall range, and I do think extreme eastern Kings County could get a bit of a break because that [snow] will come with some mixing there. You could actually get some freezing rain and some ice pellets."

Some midday flights are cancelled at Charlottetown Airport. Travellers should be aware of the possibility of further cancellations and delays. Confederation Bridge has a wind warning advisory in effect, with traffic restrictions possible starting around 10 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon.

The heaviest snow will fall in the early afternoon, until about 5 p.m. It will continue until about midnight when it will taper off to flurries.

Winds will blow at 40 km/h starting in the early morning, gusting to 60, and continue through the night, causing possible visibility issues in blowing snow. With strong winds continuing Friday morning, Scotland said blowing snow could still be an issue.

