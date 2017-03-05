With high winds and blowing snow, Islanders can expect a messy day of weather in parts of the province on Sunday.

The P.E.I. RCMP advised motorists on Sunday morning to drive with caution because of white-out conditions on Route 1 and 3 in the eastern part of the province.

High winds, blowing snow

In Charlottetown, blowing snow and high winds are making visibility and driving difficult. Environment Canada is forecasting five centimetres of snow and northwest winds between 30 km/h and 50 km/h gusting to 80 km/h. The high for Charlottetown today is —8 C.

About five centimetres of snow was also forecasted for East Point and St. Peters with high winds and the risk of snow squalls.

Summerside is forecasted to have a less eventful day with a few flurries in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud. Northwest winds between 20 km/h and 40 km/h gusting to 70 km/h was forecasted with a high of —9C.

The Confederation Bridge had temporarily restricted traffic at 5:35 a.m. for cars towing trailers and motorcycles as well as high-sided vehicles, such as trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles and buses. By 9 a.m., bridge traffic opened to all vehicles.