It looks like the weather will cooperate with P.E.I.'s New Year's Eve celebrations Saturday.
At least compared with what we've seen in the last few days.
Environment Canada's forecast for most of the province Saturday calls for sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures staying above -10 C
It will be a little windy, with gusts up to 20 km/h.
Some regions are expected get some light snow later in the evening.
New Year's Day will be warmer, Environment Canada says. Temperature will hover around 0 C — but rain is also forecast so you may want to bring an umbrella if you plan to attend some levees.
