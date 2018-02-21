Freezing rain delays school opening
Public schools on P.E.I. have announced a one-hour delay in opening as officials assess slippery conditions created by freezing rain.
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Island
Public schools on P.E.I. have announced a one-hour delay in opening as officials assess slippery conditions created by freezing rain.
- See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre
- Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350
Freezing rain or drizzle fell intermittently all through the night in Charlottetown, and steadily after 2 a.m. It is forecast to continue until about 9 a.m.
A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Island.
School boards will make a further announcement regarding opening before 8 a.m.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Scent encounter sends Charlottetown student to hospital
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Hawk takes care of Charlottetown man's crow problem