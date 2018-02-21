Skip to Main Content
Freezing rain delays school opening

Notifications

Freezing rain delays school opening

Public schools on P.E.I. have announced a one-hour delay in opening as officials assess slippery conditions created by freezing rain.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Island

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Freezing rain or drizzle has been falling steadily in Charlottetown since 2 a.m. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Public schools on P.E.I. have announced a one-hour delay in opening as officials assess slippery conditions created by freezing rain.

  • See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre
  • Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350

Freezing rain or drizzle fell intermittently all through the night in Charlottetown, and steadily after 2 a.m. It is forecast to continue until about 9 a.m.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Island.

School boards will make a further announcement regarding opening before 8 a.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us