Just as Maritime Electric had reduced power outages on P.E.I. to a few hundred, another 1,600 have gone out in the Bedeque area.

Outages peaked at 5,700 customers Friday morning, mostly from Charlottetown to Summerside, after falling to fewer than 100 overnight. By noon, the utility had restored electricity to all but about 250 customers. Those outages were scattered around more than 50 communities.

And then the power went out in Bedeque. Maritime Electric says it has more than 25 crews out restoring power.

STORM CENTRE: See the latest cancellations

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350

Winds are forecast to gust up to 90 km/h through the morning as the winter storm moved into its second day, easing somewhat to 70 km/h in the afternoon.

Charlottetown Airport is reporting some delays in morning flights.

A wind warning remains in effect and Environment Canada says there could be especially high tides Friday afternoon.

Possible storm surge

The high tide early Friday afternoon could elevate water levels and may cause minor flooding, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement. In addition, ice rafting may occur near high tide along coastlines exposed to the south late on Friday or into Saturday as winds shift from east to southwest.

Environment Canada warned winds gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected Friday morning.

The wind was too much for this Credit Union sign on University Avenue in Charlottetown. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Confederation Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half Thursday evening, and traffic restrictions for high-sided vehicles were still in place Friday morning.

Temperatures rose overnight and heavy rain and winds melted the snow that fell Thursday. It was 4 C at Charlottetown Airport early Friday morning and raining, with winds still gusting up to 76 km/h. The temperature is expected to fall to –3 C in the afternoon.

Charlottetown Airport received 10 cm of snow Thursday and 0.4 mm of rain. The highest recorded precipitation on the Island was in St. Peters Bay, which got 17.9 mm, while West Prince saw just 4.3 mm.

Colder temperatures will return on the weekend. Both days will see temperatures around –14 C, with higher winds making it feel like –27 on Saturday.